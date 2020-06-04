Donegal Unemployment pandemic payments down for the fourth consecutive week

The number of Donegal people receiving the Unemployment pandemic payment fell by 1,700, over the past week.

The figure has fallen from 21,900 to 20,200 in the period from May 26 to June 2.

It is the fourth consecutive week that the Donegal figure has been reduced.

The figure two weeks ago was 2,000 higher at 22,200.

The previous week it had stood at 22,500 and at its height 22,700 people were receiving the weekly Covid unemployment pandemic payment in Donegal.

As well as those on the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment, there are now over 57,800 employers nationally who have registered with the Revenue Commissioners for the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) with at least one subsidy being paid in respect of over 508,100 people under that scheme.

The payments are in addition to the 214,700 people who were reported on the Live Register as of the end of April.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty said:

“The peak demand for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has passed in parallel with the flattening of the Covid-19 curve and each week, if the current progress on the health front holds firm, we will see an incremental drop on the numbers in need of this assistance.

“However, not everybody will be getting back to work in the first phases of the reopening of our society and, as I confirmed in the Dáil last week, the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will extend beyond the original June end date.

“As we gradually move through all the phases of reopening our society, we do need to review the nature of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and how it fits into cross-Government plans to keep Ireland healthy and get the country working again. She added:

“We are currently considering this and will soon bring forward proposals for some changes. “Any future decisions will be based on our commitment that everyone who needs help will get the most appropriate assistance and also based on the ongoing progress we experience from the reopening of the economy.”