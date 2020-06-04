Better queue up early as McDonald’s Drive Thru reopens today

Contact
The McDonald's outlet in Letterkenny
The McDonald’s Drive Thru restaurant on Pearse Road, Letterkenny, will reopen with new measures in place to help keep employees and customers safe. This follows a successful pilot in May.
With restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, things may take a little longer – and high demand is anticipated. The restaurants will be operating with reduced hours, between 11am and 10pm.
McDonald’s and its franchisees are working closely with An Garda Síochána, and may determine that it is necessary to close Drive Thru lanes if queues cause disruption at busier sites or put employees or customers at risk.
To help create a safe experience for everyone, McDonald’s has introduced a number of changes to their restaurants, including:
"As employees and the business adapt to a new way of working, McDonald’s would like to thank customers for their continued support and patience," a McDonald's spokesperson said.
As of today, over 1,000 McDonald’s restaurants have reopened in the UK and Ireland, either for Drive Thru or McDelivery. The Drive Thru restaurant in Letterkenny is among 23 McDonald’s restaurants reopening today.
McDonalds in Letterkenny opened on November 12, 1999.
The arrival of McDonalds in Letterkenny was seen as a major vote of confidence in the town, and it was built long before many of the other establishments in the Letterkenny Retail Park which has four sections. At the time, it led to the creation of 70 new jobs.
