Donegal had the highest number of wet days during dry May for Ireland

Malin Head recorded the highest mean wind speeds and most days of rain

Met Eireann weather forecast for the week ahead

May was a very dry and settled month

Donegal had the most days of rain and was the windiest party of the country in May during a month which was very dry and settled in Ireland.

Donegal recorded the most number of days of rain in May. Met Éireann’s report for the month showed 14 rain days were recorded at its weather station at Malin Head and at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry.

The lowest number of rain days in the country, five days, was recorded at Oak Park, Co Carlow.

Malin Head also recorded the highest mean wind speeds of 13.3 knots (24.6 km/h) while the lowest, 5.9 knots (10.9 km/h), was recorded at Ballyhaise, Co Cavan.

Highest mean wind speed

The month's highest 10-minute mean wind speed, 47 knots (87 km/h), was also recorded at Malin Head.

Met Éireann said May was a very dry and settled month with high pressure dominating.

The first half of the month was cool overall, with high pressure positioned to the northwest of Ireland, which kept the winds mostly between easterly and northerly. It warmed up briefly towards the end of the first week, with some thunderstorm activity on the 9th, followed by an arctic maritime air mass moving South over the country on Sunday the 10th, cooling

it down again for several days. There was some rain during this period, especially in the south west, as Atlantic weather fronts encroached, but it stayed mostly

dry elsewhere. The second half of the month was milder overall with high pressure positioned to the south or east of the country, which brought a milder airflow from the southwest or south. The weather did break down between the May 21 and 23, when a deep area of low pressure, containing remnants of post tropical storm Arthur came close to the west coast of Ireland, while moving northeast towards the north of Scotland. 

This brought widespread rain, heaviest in the south west, and the strongest winds of the month. It settled down again from the 24th with high-pressure building from the south and drifting over Ireland towards Scandinavia, which brought a tropical continental air mass over Ireland from the southeast, keeping it mostly dry and very warm up to the end of the month.

All monthly rainfall totals across the country were below their long-term average (LTA). Five stations had dry spells between May 1 and 20.

Temperatures above long term average

All mean air temperatures were above their long term average (LTA). The month’s highest temperature was reported at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon on the 30th with a temperature of 26.8 °C (11.0°C above its LTA). The month’s lowest air temperature was reported at both Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon on the 14th and Mullingar, Co Westmeath on the 12th with -3.2 °C (Mullingar’s lowest May temperature on record (record length 70 years)). The month’s lowest grass temperature was -9.6 °C at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon, also on the 14th. All stations reported

ground frost during the month. The number of days with ground frost ranged from one day at both Sherkin Island, Co Cork and Newport, Co Mayo to 12 days at

Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon. More than half of stations reported air frost. The number of days with air frost ranged from zero days at Mace Head, Co Galway to four days at a few stations.

