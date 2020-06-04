Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Call for return of army’s western command highlights long journeys for Donegal personnel

 

TD highlights increased travelling for training for Finner Camp soldiers

Battalion to parade through Donegal Town today ahead of deployment to Lebanon

Personnel at Finner Camp are having to make more journeys to Dublin since the abolition of the army's western command in 2012

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The abolition of the army’s western command has led to army personnel based in Finner Camp in Donegal having to travel to Dublin rather than Athlone for training, the Dáil has heard.

The issue was raised by Independent TD Marian Harkin who said the abolition of the western command was a mistake and has been revealed in problems associated with the training programmes to qualify for promotions in the army.

Addressing the Minister of State at the Department of Defence Paul Kehoe,  she pointed out that prior to the 2012 re-organisation of the Defence Forces, training was done in Athlone. A corporal, for instance, could train to be a captain at the more accessible Athlone rather than the much more difficult journey to Dublin, she said.

For operational matters, she told the minister, soldiers from Donegal and Athlone had to travel to Dublin on rotation. 

“This is a complete waste of time and has a serious impact on people’s daily lives and work-life balance,” she said.

The TD for the Sligo - Leitrim constituency, which includes part of south Donegal, called for the minister of state to consider the re-establishment of the Western Command in Athlone following an assessment of the effects of its change of status.

She pointed out that due to the availability of pilots who had lost their jobs in the private sector that there was the opportunity to create airlift capacity and employ some of the newly available pilots.

In his reply, Deputy Kehoe indicated that a number of pilots had shown interest in returning to the Air Corps with five re-enlisting up to now.  He also indicated that the incoming government would have to address the issue of public sector pay with all that implied for organisation and conditions in the defence forces.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie