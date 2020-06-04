Covid-19 national daily update shows number of additional deaths is more than for previous day

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that five more people with COVID-19 has sadly died in the Republic of Ireland.

Yesterday there had been three additional deaths while in the previous 24 hour reporting period there had been eight.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the State now stands at 1,664.

The number of new additional cases in the last 24 hour period is 38, compared with 47 for the previous day.

A total of 25,104 people have been tested positive for Covid-19 in the State.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Thursday 4 June) to continue its review of Ireland’s response and preparedness to COVID-19.

Commenting on the latest findings, Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Further progress has been made throughout May in suppressing the spread of COVID-19. A downward trend is evident in the number of hospitalisations, ICU admissions and reported deaths.

“Adherence to public health personal behaviours (hand washing, physical distancing, cough/sneeze etiquette) is essential in avoiding an upsurge of infection in the future.”



Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “It is reassuring to witness over the past number of weeks that the vast majority of people continue to work collectively to adhere to the public health guidance, engaging in social distancing and hygiene behaviours as a new way of life. This individual and collective action remains crucial as neither the virus nor how it transmits has changed and the vast majority of people remain susceptible.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, added: “The reproductive number is now estimated to be between 0.4 and 0.7. The easing of restrictions in Phase One has not negatively impacted the r-number, in no small part thanks to the collective behaviours of our population in preventing resurgence of the disease.”

Liam Woods, HSE National Director of Acute Hospitals, said: “Thanks to the collective efforts of everyone in Ireland, Ireland’s healthcare system has withstood the challenge that this virus posed at the outset of this crisis. We must keep up the good work to ensure we remain vigilant against a second surge of COVID-19.”