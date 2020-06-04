Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Ireland's most remote inhabited island gets a new school principal

Sligo native who married islander will take up new position on Tory Island in September

Ireland's most remote inhabited island gets a new school principal

Patrick Queenan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Ireland's most remote inhabited island is to get a new school principal.

Donegal Education and Training Board has appointed Mr Patrick Queenan as the new Principal of Coláiste Phobail Cholmcille on Tory Island.

This is one of two island schools that Donegal ETB manages. Tory lies 14km (nine miles) off the north-west Donegal coastline and is often cut-off from the mainland during winter storms. The population fluctuates depending on the time of the year, but general is around the 150 mark.

An Irish medium school, Coláiste Phobail Cholmcille opened in 1999 to serve both children and adults of Tory Island.

Before the school was founded, the Island’s young people had to leave their families and home behind to continue with second-level education which at the time was only available on the mainland. Donegal ETB, together with the parents of the Island, worked together to ensure that Tory’s young people could avail of second-level education at home on the Island.

Originally from Ballymote in Sligo, Patrick qualified and worked as a toolmaker before returning to higher education to complete his degree at the University of Limerick.

He has been teaching metalwork, engineering and maths at the school for 12 years. During this time, he has developed a great love for the island, eventually settling and deciding to raise a family there after marrying an islander, Winnie (McGinty). 

Commenting on his appointment, Patrick said: “I am looking forward to working with the current staff, students, parents/guardians, the island residents and Donegal ETB to continue the great success Coláiste Phobail Cholmcille has had up to now.

"I’m also looking forward to the new challenges the role will bring and making new connections and acquaintances along the way.” 

In congratulating Patrick on his appointment, Donegal ETB’s Director of Schools Dr Martin Gormley said, “I’m delighted he has joined the senior ranks of our post-primary management team and I very much look forward to supporting him in his new role over the coming year.”

Chief Executive Anne McHugh said, “I very much welcome this appointment to our Tory Island school. The contribution of our Principals to the management of our post-primary provision is central to our delivery of a quality, learner-centred education and training service across the county and its islands.”

In the previous academic year 2019-2020, over 5,000 students attended Donegal ETB post-primary schools.

Patrick officially takes up his appointment on September 1.

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie