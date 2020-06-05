Charity climb for baby Livie starts today

Over the last number of months little Olivia Mulhern, known now to everybody as Baby Livie, has become one of the best-known children in the country and her story has captured the hearts of many.

Livie is a beautiful young nine-month-old baby from Donegal town. She was recently diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and urgently needs surgery in the USA which will cost over two million dollars - a figure that is cost-prohibitive to the vast majority of Irish parents.

However, without this treatment, Livie’s condition will deteriorate and it would be unlikely she would survive past her second birthday.

Indeed the effects of the coronavirus lockdown have already impacted on the family.

Her mother Karen said: “It had already been such a hard time for our family with the Covid-19 lockdown but with hospital policy on social distancing, I was alone when given the diagnosis and Keith (Livie’s father) was alone when he heard the diagnosis over the phone.

“It is something that will stay with us and our family for the rest of our lives.

“We were left devastated and one of the hardest parts of this process is being isolated without support from our family and friends during this difficult time.

Well familiar with the Bluestacks, Patrick McBrearty and friends put up the various safety markers on the top of Carnaween.



“In spite of her challenges, Livie remains a bright, alert and bubbly little girl, curious about everything she sees and desperate to experience life.

“Her smile and laugh are infectious and she loves engaging with people wanting to be in the thick of everything around her.”

Livie’s poignant story struck a chord with three young Donegal men who when they first heard the family’s story felt that they just had to do something to help them in their time of need.

James McGroary, Kevin McBrearty and Aaron Kyles, realising that a mammoth task lay ahead of the family in raising such a massive sum, decided that something really special was required in drawing attention to the family’s plight.

Talking about it amongst themselves one of them just remarked, “God, they really have a mountain to climb,” and there the idea was born.

They decided there and then that they would scale Carnaween Mountain in Letterbarrow twenty times over 48 hours, which is actually in excess of the total height of Mount Everest.

Against a backdrop of the Sligo mountains and far off Mayo, the Donegal flag flys high on Caraween in advance of the marathon climb this weekend



On Tuesday evening we joined them as they were returning down from a practice climb, still spraying themselves with insect repellent for the Drimarone midges.

Aaron said: “We have been training now for the last two weeks solid and in pretty hot conditions but we are are all pretty fit and should be well able for it. Mind you, it is 585 metres high so it’s not exactly going to be a stroll.

“The slight break in the weather will be to our advantage.

“These last two weeks have been tough. We have conditioned ourselves for all eventualities.

James explained what had spurred him on to this initiative: “Look there is a lot of sadness out there at the moment with the virus and when I heard about this awful situation I just said to the lads, “let’s try and do something to help out”.

“At the time we didn’t think it was going to take off like it has but little Livie has captured the attention of the country.”

Kevin said: “There were days when we actually did it a few times a day in much warmer weather so that really gives us great encouragement.

“The one thing to remember is that we are only one small part of what has become part of a great national effort. Top entertainers like Daniel, Nathan Carter, Robert Mizzell, Mike Denver are all doing a marathon six hours broadcast on Saturday next and community groups around the country are giving their all.”

James concluded: “At the moment this family have reached base camp, let’s all work together and help get Livie to the summit!”

The climbers will start their ascent on Friday afternoon and hope to return to Letterbarrow FC grounds where there will be refreshments served with a big “Failte Abhaile”.