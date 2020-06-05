Ballyshannon-based B&B Ireland has launched a national competition to reward volunteers who have been the Shining Stars of their communities in lockdown.

Three lucky winners will each win a 3-night B&B Activity Break for 2 people, says Helena Healy, chief executive of the island-wide body. The competition is being run in association with another Co Donegal business - PR and Online Content agency, Inis Communications.

“Our frontline health and care workers have been true heroes in this pandemic but there are local heroes who have made enormous voluntary contributions too. Our B&Bs are firmly based in their communities, so our members know what a huge difference these volunteers have made to so many lives, particularly for those cocooned. These are the people we want to honour with this competition.”

“As we approach the time when we can travel freely around the country, we have 3 prizes of B&B Activity Breaks. Winners can choose what suits them best such as a Farmstay or Walking, Food Lovers or Beach Breaks. We have lots of properties in great locations across the island.”.

To enter, just nominate the person you believe has really helped you or your community over the last few months. Fill in a simple nomination form here https://www.bandbireland.com/ landing/local-shining-star-competition saying why you think this person deserves an Irish getaway break in a B&B - or indeed B&B’s - of their choice.