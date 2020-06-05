Warning for 'unseasonably windy' weather in Donegal

Contact
Donegal is set to experience a windy Friday night and Saturday morning, according to a weather alert issued by Met Éireann today.
The alert is valid from today, Friday, June 5, at 8PM until tomorrow, Saturday, June 6, at 1PM.
Met Éireann says the alert is a moderate advisory warning for "unseasonably windy Friday night and for a time on Saturday. Given the time of year, there is potential for some low-level impacts from wind".
A marine warning is in place for north west winds which will occasionally reach gale force 8 this evening and tonight on Irish Coastal Waters from Erris Head to Bloody Foreland to Belfast Lough and on the north Irish Sea
