Animals in Need (AIN) have launched a fundraising Covid 19 appeal as the charity faces financial uncertainty due to loss of income under the current lockdown restrictions.

AIN's two charity shops, based in Letterkenny and Donegal Town, are usually the organisation's main source of funding for running costs but with their closure plus the cancellation of most of AIN's fundraisers this summer, the ability to continue to rescue so many animals is in jeopardy from a financial perspective .

Thanks to the generosity of the public, over €5,000 of the €10,000 target has been raised so far, which will be an invaluable help in caring for the animals. If you can donate towards their care, please see AIN's Facebook page for further information. No amount is too small and every cent is appreciated.

EMERGENCY CASES LIKE HOPE ARE STILL BEING RESCUED

Although the rehoming of dogs is currently at a standstill and all the foster places are filled due to the temporary closure of the Dogs Trust's Donegal Hub and their UK and Dublin rehoming centres, AIN are still rescuing emergency cases.

Cases like Hope, a dog who had suffered years of neglect.

Until now, Hope's life had consisted of starvation and being left to live in squalor, forgotten and alone in a back garden for years until she finally managed to escape.

Hope was found and brought to safety and is now receiving plenty of TLC to build her up, physically and mentally.

Meanwhile, kittens and cats continue to pour in through the charity's doors, the number of felines swelling abrubtly when two cats gave birth in their respective foster homes on Monday last, having nine kittens between them, and another two cats gave birth in foster homes to a total of five kittens the following day.

Two of the mother cats were still kittens themselves and needed assistance from their seasoned fosterers when they gave birth.

Every 'Kitten Season', AIN have to deal with cruelty cases where pregnant cats or their kittens are heartlessly abandoned in remote spots to fend for themselves, which is often their death sentence.

This week, AIN were contacted by a woman who had been on a walk on a remote mountain area in Kilmacrennan. Whilst walking, she came across a mother cat with three big kittens, who had obviously been dumped. Sadly, despite a two day search of the area by an AIN volunteer, only the mother cat has been caught.

A semi-feral cat with young kittens in Ballintra also had to be moved for her own safety.

When they arrived at their foster home, the mother cat had to be rushed to the vet as she had a long-term infection in one of her eyes which had left it shrivelled. The cat needed urgent surgery to remove her painful eye.

The cat's other eye is ulcerated and she is receiving treatment but she will be left with very reduced vision.

Despite being in so much pain, the cat is a wonderful mother and is doing a great job raising her kittens. She is an old cat who has led a sad life but her pain is over and she will be looked after from now on.

A friendly tom cat, also found in Ballintra recently, is doing well on cage rest after he was found with a broken pelvis following an accident on the road.

AIN had 17 cats and kittens ready for booking this week, including Beau, a grey, pedigree-looking kitten, who caused quite a stir, with over a hundred requests for him.

Whilst dealing with this Facebook meltdown, two foster kittens suddenly went downhill and had to be rushed to the vets where they were kept in intensive care and thankfully recovered.

AIN also took in a three-week-old kitten with sore eyes found under a bush in Burnfoot and a litter of kittens was brought in from Narin, so there will be no shortage of kittens coming up for adoption in the foreseeable future.

To help AIN’s animals, please donate €2 to AIN’s ‘Help Us To Help Them’ fundraising appeal via your phone by texting the word ‘KITTEN’ to 50300. Every last cent goes directly to the rescued animals for their food, bedding, vet bills, worming treatment and vaccinations.

For further information on adoption, fostering, volunteering etc, please contact the main helpline on 087 1356188. For cat/kitten enquiries please call 087 7644420. Animals In Need Donegal is also on Facebook and has a website at http://www.animalsinneeddonegal.com.