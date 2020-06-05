National daily coronavirus briefing shows increase in deaths but new cases are down

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that seven more people with COVID-19 has sadly died in the Republic of Ireland.

Yesterday there had been five additional deaths while in the previous 24 hour reporting period there had been three.

There have now been a total 1,670 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The number of new additional cases in the last 24 hour period is 28, compared with 38 for the previous day.

There is now a total of 25,163 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Today, the Government confirmed Ireland’s progression into Phase Two of Ireland’s Roadmap for Reopening Society & Business will proceed on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Commenting on the current situation, Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “As we move to Phase Two, the Government has introduced a range of new measures in line with the advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

“It is our individual behaviours and personal choices that will ultimately influence what course this disease takes over the coming weeks and months.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health added: “The reopening of playgrounds in public locations and outdoor amenities including zoos, animal parks and summer camps, as well as the summer education programme for children with special educational needs, are some of the measures that is hoped will ease the severity of this pandemic on children and their families.”

Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said: “Phase Two provides vulnerable groups scope for home visits of up to 6 people for a short period of time, however it is vitally important that all visits to homes of vulnerable people be compliant with hand hygiene practices, respiratory etiquette and physical distancing of 2 metres. It is hoped as we move through phases, that life becomes easier for severely impacted groups but that their safety is maintained at all times.”