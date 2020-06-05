Donegal Covid-19 daily update shows DECREASE in cases

The number of people tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal has fallen, it emerged today.

After two weeks of no additional cases being confirmed in the county, today the Department of Health has announced that five cases have been denotified.

The total number of people tested positive in the county since testing began has now been revised downwards from 477 to 472.

These latest figures relate to midnight on Wednesday 3 June.

Meanwhile, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that seven more people with COVID-19 has sadly died in the Republic of Ireland.

Yesterday there had been five additional deaths while in the previous 24 hour reporting period there had been three.

There have now been a total 1,670 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The number of new additional cases in the last 24 hour period is 28, compared with 38 for the previous day.

There is now a total of 25,163 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.