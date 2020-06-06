Watch: Fascinating video gives insight into how Covid-19 has affected Donegal

A well known Donegal cameraman and production company chief has produced a fascinating video charting the effects Covid-19 has on people in Donegal from March until May.

Glenties-based Brendan Bradas O'Donnell has compiled a collection of short features. He explained: "I was limited in what and where I could film as restrictions were applied. Thankfully some people recorded their own interviews and some footage which I edited into a documentary.

You can see the video by going to this link HERE

He added: "All footage with gatherings is archive footage and recorded before restrictions.

"This is a project I done free and just to have a historical record of these extraordinary times. Thanks to everyone who helped out, and please feel free to share and like."