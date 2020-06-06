Draw a pic of Harper and be in with a chance to win prizes, including Smyth's Toys vouchers

Harper, Finn Harps' champion mascot, is no different and needs something to cheer him up.

So the club is asking people to send in pictures drawn of Harper at your favourite destination in the north-west.

Those who enter will be in with a chance of winning some excellent prizes, notably: 1st prize: 2020 Harps Jersey, Family Pass to a match of your choice, and a €70 Smyths Toys Voucher; 2nd prize: Family Pass to a match of your choice, and a €50 Smyths Toys Voucher; and 3rd prize: Family Pass to a match of your choice, and a €30 Smyths Toys Voucher.

Send your entries, including age, to finnharpsartcompetition@gmail. com before the end of June!

Announcing the competition, the club said: "Thanks to Cara Gordon (Age 11) from Letterkenny for this entry, showing Harper at his favourite place- Finn Park! We like the scoreline as well!"