Coronavirus daily update shows rise in additional deaths for the second 24 hour period in a row

Coronavirus update
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that nine more people with COVID-19 has sadly died in the Republic of Ireland.
Yesterday there had been seven additional deaths while in the previous 24 hour reporting period there had been five more deaths.
There have now been a total 1,678 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The number of new additional cases in the last 24 hour period is 24, compared with 28 for the previous day and 38 for the day before that.
There is now a total of 25,183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
