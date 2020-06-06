Latest Covid-19 update for Donegal shows no new cases

Contact
Coronavirus update
The number of people tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal has remained static at 472, it emerged today.
After two weeks of no additional cases being confirmed in the county, yesterday the Department of Health announced that five cases have been denotified, bringing the total down from 477 to 472.
There have been no new cases confirmed in Donegal for more than two weeks, according to the figures released by the Department of Health in its daily updates.
The number of cases in Sligo remains at 129, but in Leitrim the number of cases is up one to 84.
These latest figures relate to midnight on Thursday, June 4.
Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that nine more people with COVID-19 has sadly died in the Republic of Ireland. No county-by-county breakdown for deaths is published.
Yesterday there had been seven additional deaths while in the previous 24 hour reporting period there had been five more deaths.
The number of new additional cases in the last 24 hour period is 24, compared with 28 for the previous day and 38 for the day before that.
