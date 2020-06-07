Gardaí in Donegal still detecting motorists who are taking risks on the roads 

Contact
Donegal gardaí are continuing to conduct Covid-19 checkpoints but are also conducting regular road traffic checkpoints and speed checks.
Gardaí in the county say they are still detecting motorists who are taking risks on the roads and with the traffic flow expected to increase again in the near future they have issued a reminder in relation to safety on our roads.
“Covid-19 restrictions are of great importance and we advise everyone to continue to fully adhere to the guidelines that may be viewed on www.gov.ie,” a spokesperson said.
“However, it is of paramount importance that we do not allow the road safety message to get lost. Should we do that, lives will certainly be lost also.”
