Donegal school bus operators face closure over lack of financial support

Private school transport operators in Donegal could go out of business before September unless they receive financial transport from the government, it has been warned.

Private operators say they have been left without any income while operators under the School Transport School are receiving a 50% payment during the schools' closure.

The private operators are paid by schools or groups of parents to transport children to school on routes where the School Transport Scheme does not operate. It is estimated there are 15 to 20 such operators in every county with 390 nationwide.

A lobby group, Irish Private and Dublin Bus School Run Operators, has been established to secure government support for the operators during the period of school closure.

Gavin Friel of Michael Friel Coaches in Glenswilly said a survey of the members found 38% fear that they will go out of business before September without government support.

But Minister of State for Education and Skills John Halligan said the department is not in a position to provide funding for private bus contractors not operating under the School Transport Scheme.

There are four such private operators in the Letterkenny area alone, transporting up to 1,300 children to and from secondary schools and primary schools and between schools and creches.

Mr Friel said the Federation of Transport Operators (Foto) and Sinn Féin have taken up the cause of the private operators.

Facing costs

Operators have continued to pay insurance and will face further costs to have their vehicles on the road in September. Many operators do not qualify for the restart grant for businesses either, he said.

“We have had no income, no subsidy, but yet and all I have had to pay €9,000 in insurance and when we go back on road in September our vehicles will have to conform with all regulations and that will cost between €2,500 and €3,000 to get vehicles compliant.

“We are trying to get what the School Transport Scheme operators are getting but as yet the government don't want to talk to us.”

He said the private operators don’t begrudge what the other operators are receiving.

“We feel in every sector there are competition rules and we feel this is anti-competitive and we have been left out of the equation altogether. We need something as well to keep our heads above water.

“We hope we will be heard at some stage, but across Ireland time is running out for a lot of companies and unless something happens quickly it is going to come to stage companies are going to start dropping.”