Donegal event organised in support of Black Lives Matter movement

An anti-racism event has been organised in Donegal to show support for the Black Lives Matter protests in the US which have followed the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Mr Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes. The events leading up to his death were captured in a viral video.

His death has sparked days of protests across the US and further afield.

A “peaceful walk” has been organised for the back strand in Falcarragh on Thursday, June 11 at 7pm.

Organisers are asking members of the public who wish to attend to wear masks and to keep two metres apart so as to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Clíodhna McGee, one of the organisers of the event, said:

“We stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement in the US and across the globe. We must acknowledge the racism that is prevalent on our own soil and stand together to say no to racism of all kinds.”

Ms McGee said the event is aimed at highlighting issues in Ireland such as Direct Provision and the treatment of asylum seekers.

“Obviously there has been a lot in the media and with everything going on we thought it very important for people in Donegal to be aware of matters on our own soil and not just what is happening in America,” she said.

“We are holding this peaceful walk on a beach to allow for social distancing and we are asking people to bring signs.”

“This is about raising awareness and trying to get something bigger out of this so we can actually make a difference. We are calling on people to join us in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.”