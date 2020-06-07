Latest Covid-19 update shows one new additional death in Republic of Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that one more person with COVID-19 has sadly died in the Republic of Ireland.

This is down from nine additional deaths in the previous 24 hour reporting period.

There have now been a total 1,679 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The number of new additional cases is 25, compared with 24 for the previous day.

There is now a total of 25,201 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 5 June (25,176 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,321 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 409 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 8,057 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,139 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,428 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%