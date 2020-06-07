Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Application for cycle and walking path between two Donegal villages rejected

Plans rejected over concerns about the impact on coastal habitat

Kildare nursing home units refused permission by Bord Pleanala

File Photo

Reporter:

Declan Magee

An application by Donegal County Council to build a footpath and cycleway between two Donegal villages has been refused by An Bord Pleanála.

The application for the 2.6km path between Carrigart and Downings along the R248 was refused by An Board Pleanála (ABP) over concerns the development would “adversely affect” the European-classified Sheephaven and Mulroy Bay Special Areas of Conversation.

The proposed route runs through the Sheephaven SAC for 1.3km. The surrounding land is a mix of coastal grasses and salt marsh.

A report carried out for the council said cycling and walking are popular activities in the area the proposal’s aim is to create a dual-purpose footpath and cycle path alongside the R248 for the safe use of the road. It said the proposal was in line with government policy on sustainable transport and the National Cycle Policy which aims to “create a strong cycling culture in Ireland”. 

The council report found the construction and usage of the proposed footpath and cycle path “will not, beyond reasonable scientific doubt, adversely affect the integrity of any European Site either directly, indirectly or cumulatively”.

ABP said it was not satisfied that the council has demonstrated that the proposed development would not adversely affect the integrity of the Sheephaven and Mulroy Bay SACs as the proposed project has the potential to disturb or remove habitat and to deteriorate water quality within the sites.

The board said that in reaching its conclusion it had considered ”the likely consequences for the environment and the proper planning and sustainable development of the area in which it is proposed to carry out the proposed development and the likely significant effects of the proposed development on a European Site”.

An ABP inspector concluded she could not be satisfied that  “the proposed development individually, or in combination with other plans or projects would not be likely to have a significant effect” on the Sheephaven SAC.

The inspector’s report found the proposed route has the potential for habitat loss, due to encroachment of the route onto habitat, the potential for habitat disturbance due to construction works and the potential for deterioration of water quality due to works over the Umlagh Stream. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie