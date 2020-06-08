Police in Derry find fully-primed bomb and believe attack was imminent

Contact
Police in Derry say they believe they have prevented an imminent bomb attack in the city.
According to today's Derry News, a 'fully-primed' bomb, a gun and ammunition were found during a weekend search in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.
The PSNI are linking the find to the New IRA.
Last year, the New IRA shot dead Lyra McKee in Derry and also bombed the local courthouse.
Local police commander, Chief Superintendent Emma Bond, said they are investigating the possibility that the gun found at the weekend was the weapon used to kill Lyra McKee.
She condemned those involved with the weapons.
"These people are so singularly focused on murdering police officers that they do not care if others - men, women, children, families - are caught up in their evil plots,” she said.
Meanwhile, with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, it is expected that there will be an upsurge in visitors from Donegal into Derry today.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
People of Donegal invited to say what the sea means to them and be in with a chance to win some fantastic prizes
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.