Police in Derry find fully-primed bomb and believe attack was imminent

Police in Derry say they believe they have prevented an imminent bomb attack in the city.

According to today's Derry News, a 'fully-primed' bomb, a gun and ammunition were found during a weekend search in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.

The PSNI are linking the find to the New IRA.

Last year, the New IRA shot dead Lyra McKee in Derry and also bombed the local courthouse.

Local police commander, Chief Superintendent Emma Bond, said they are investigating the possibility that the gun found at the weekend was the weapon used to kill Lyra McKee.

She condemned those involved with the weapons.

"These people are so singularly focused on murdering police officers that they do not care if others - men, women, children, families - are caught up in their evil plots,” she said.

