Contact
Suspension of pay and display parking extended until June 22
Donegal County Council has confirmed that it is extending its suspension of pay and display parking enforcement.
Donegal County Council Traffic Wardens returned to work on May 18 as part of Phase 1 of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
For a transition period from May 18 to this weekend enforcement of Pay and Display offences remained suspended and Traffic Wardens concentrated on the enforcement of Road Traffic Offences i.e. illegal parking on disabled bays, double yellow lines, loading bays and on footpaths.
Donegal County Council are currently finalising arrangements for a new eParking Service, which will provide cashless methods to pay for parking via a smartphone APP and website.
The eParking Service will operate in each of the five towns in Donegal that currently have pay and display in operation – Ballybofey, Buncrana, Bundoran, Donegal Town and Letterkenny.
When launched on June 22, it can be used on any of the streets and car parks where pay and display parking operates.
This transition period is being extended until Monday, June 22 to ensure that the new eParking Service will be in place when enforcement resumes.
Director of Service for Roads and Transportation, John Mc Laughlin emphasised that the new service is an additional, more convenient way of paying for parking.
"If any shoppers and visitors are more comfortable with the existing Pay and Display machines, they can, of course, continue to use them.
“We would like people to try out the new eParking Service. We think that they will find it a very quick, modern and convenient way of paying for their parking and very easy to use," he said.
The new App will be available to download for free via the APPLE STORE and GOOGLE PLAY.
More details will be available on www.donegalparking.ie when it goes live in the coming days.
From June 22 the Traffic Wardens will return to normal duties, including the enforcement of both Pay and Display Offences and Road Traffic Offences.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
People of Donegal invited to say what the sea means to them and be in with a chance to win some fantastic prizes
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.