Another All-Ireland for Ardara Primary School

SN Mhín Tiné Dea from Ardara ‘bookended’ their 2019/2020 school year with two highly notable and acclaimed successes. Even at 12 years old, Ardara’s young Lily Brennan is fast becoming an Irish story teller of repute and regard.

This was recognised at last year’s All-Ireland Fleadh when she won the All-Ireland ‘Scealaíocht’ u-12 competition. Lily, like her peers in the small South West Gaeltacht school, demonstrates a real grá for Irish language, its cultures, music, etc representing one of the school’s core educational principles.

Similarly the school’s community were delighted to not only receive official confirmation that they were to receive their 6th Green Flag award following a March inspection by the prestigious and topically relevant Irish ‘Green Schools’ organisation, but were recently conferred the regional title thus qualifying the school for the national competition.

As the school community began to prepare the due regional title winning celebrations for the start of the new school year when it is hoped all schools will reopen, they were then amazingly announced and crowned national winners.

THE SCHOOL'S MOTTO

School Principal Aine Nic Giolla Bhride joyously commented “We started the ‘Green Schools’ initiative approximately 15/16 years ago.

Each flag award is worked on by all involved in the school over a 2 year period. We have ensured that all of the ‘Green Schools’ themes are embedded in our school activities and the curriculum plans throughout the academic year.

This provides educational benefits and dividends for all our pupils as they learn and understand about real relevant environmental issues such as reducing, reusing and recycling waste, the importance of energy and water conservation, travel, biodiversity and very importantly global citizenship”.

Aine went on to explain that the recent ‘Green Flag’ award dealt with global citizenship where “having developed and embraced the motto ‘Domhan Éagsúla, Domhan Spéisuíla’ - which effectively means that difference matters, difference is important, that it is special - for our 6th Green Flag project, we explored the values and ways of being good citizens, how to manage our resources in a way that benefits everyone in the world, particularly those of our citizens in poorer countries.

These educational and real life concepts only benefits our pupils as they progress through their learning years and move into an adult world where the environment and global citizenship is now an important daily topical issue.”

LILY BRENNAN PROUDLY SMILING WITH HER AWARD

Given the times that we are living in the school community recently participated on a virtual on-line ceremony to see if they would win the ultimate title.

As Aine states “we were exhilarated and overwhelmed that we were announced as the Primary School National Winners of the 2020 Green Schools. While winning the title is important, we will also receive pennants and trophies from the Ireland’s ‘Green Schools’ organisation as well as a cash prize from the Department of Foreign Affairs Irish Aid.

Let me assure you, with this cash prize the whole school community - but especially our brilliant pupils - will be having a huge celebratory party for this and all our other achievements when we get back to school…hopefully in September.”

‘Nír neart go cur le chéile’.