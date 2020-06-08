Breaking: Major Fire at Sligo docks

A major fire is being reported from Sligo docks.

Eyewitness reports suggest that it may be coming from a recycling plant

located on the docks.

A huge plumage of smoke is being reported over parts of the town.

Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after the fire started and it is understood that

a fuel depot may be located in close proximity to the fire.

Sligo Gardai said:

"Sligo City Firefighters are currently dealing with an incident at the Docks area of Sligo.

"We would ask people to avoid the area and not to congregate taking pictures.

"There is no need to report it any further, emergency services are in attendance."