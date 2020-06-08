Latest national Covid-19 briefing reveals four more deaths but lowest number of new cases since March 11

Contact
Coronavirus update
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that four more people with COVID-19 have sadly died in the Republic of Ireland.
Yesterday it announced that there had been one death while the previous day there were nine additional deaths reported.
There have now been a total of 1,683 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland.
The number of new additional cases is just nine compared with 25 for the previous day.
It is the lowest number of new cases since March 11.
The total number of cases of the disease now stands at 25,207 in the State.
