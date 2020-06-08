100 days since first case in Ireland - Donegal Covid-19 daily update provides encouraging signs

The number of people tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal is unchanged from yesterday at 471, it has been confirmed.

The news in Donegal continues to be encouraging and it is now over two weeks since the last new case was confirmed.

At one stage the number of cases reported peaked at 477, but this figure has now been revised downwards to 471.

The number of cases in Sligo is also static at 128 while the latest update shows that in Leitrim the number of cases since testing began remains level at 84.

These latest figures relate to midnight on Saturday, June 5.

National situation

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that four more people with COVID-19 have sadly died in the Republic of Ireland.

Yesterday it announced that there had been one death while the previous day there were nine additional deaths reported.

There have now been a total of 1,683 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

The number of new additional cases is just nine compared with 25 for the previous day.

It is the lowest number of new cases since March 11.

The total number of cases of the disease now stands at 25,207 in the State.

Commenting on the latest update, Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “It has been 100 days since we reported our first case of COVID-19. Since then, it has been the collective effort of our health service and general public that has limited the spread of the virus. As we enter Phase 2, it is vital to keep up a compliance with public health advice.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Last week there were 16 clusters notified in private houses. If you or someone in your household experiences ‘flu like symptoms – a cough, temperature, shortness of breath or a change in taste in smell – please do not adopt a wait and see approach – isolate and contact your GP without delay.”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, added: “A growing majority (62%) of adults feel that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. This is not a guarantee and especially so if public health behaviours are not adopted by all of us. Decision making on an individual level, particularly around socializing and crowd participation, is required of all of us in this new phase of restrictions.”