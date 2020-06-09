Man dies in farming accident close to Donegal border

Contact
A man has died in a farming accident in Derry close to the border with Donegal.
The man died in the Coshquin Road area after suffering a fall at around 5pm on Monday. He has been named locally as David Crockett. His son was also injured in the incident.
The family are members of Burt Presbyterian Church in Donegal.
The Health and Safety Executive in Northern Ireland has said it is making enquires about the death.
.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.