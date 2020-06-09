Man dies in farming accident close to Donegal border

A man has died in a farming accident in Derry close to the border with Donegal.

The man died in the Coshquin Road area after suffering a fall at around 5pm on Monday. He has been named locally as David Crockett. His son was also injured in the incident.

The family are members of Burt Presbyterian Church in Donegal.

The Health and Safety Executive in Northern Ireland has said it is making enquires about the death.

