Guidelines issued as Donegal tourism industry prepares for reopening

National Tourism Development Authority has issued guidelines

Donegal hoteliers call for decisive action to keep tourism growing

Donegal's tourism industry is preparing for reopening

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The National Tourism Development Authority developed the guidelines in collaboration with industry groups; the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF), the Irish Self Catering Federation (ISCF), the Irish Caravan and Camping Council, the Association of Visitor Experiences (AVEA), Ireland’s Association of Adventure Tourism (IAAT) and B&B Ireland. 

Relevant Government departments including the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport and the Department of Health, State agencies including the Health Service Executive (HSE), wider Government and the Labour Employer Economic Forum (LEEF) were also consulted in the drafting of these operational guidelines which are in line with the Government’s Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business and the Return to Work Safely Protocol.  

The guidelines provide detailed advice on the necessary systems to be implemented in order to instil public confidence and reboot business while adhering to public health advice and Government protocols. They are the first in a suite of new supports being rolled out by Fáilte Ireland to help tourism businesses to recover and re-open safely.  

The guidelines are live on Fáilte Ireland’s dedicated COVID-19 Business Support Hub on www.failteireland.ie.  

Sector-specific guidelines are available for:  

Hotels & Guesthouses  
Self-Catering businesses  
Caravan & Camping businesses  
Visitor Attractions  
Activity Providers  
B&Bs & Historic Houses  
Restaurants & Cafes 


Fáilte Ireland says its sector-specific operational guidelines will be regularly updated in line with Government public health advice as and when this advice evolves. This includes any further guidance that is given following work by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and National Public Health Emergency Team on the application of the existing social distancing requirements in specific, defined and controlled environments in the hospitality industry during periods of low incidence of the disease. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

