Donegal parishes facing extra costs to cover Covid-19 expenses

Parishes across Donegal are facing increased financial pressure due to reduced income at a time when they also face potential extra costs due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The suspension of religious services resulted in income for parishes dropping drastically with no weekly parish collections.

Parishes throughout the county are now facing increased costs due to the social distancing measures that will have to be put in place for the return of regular services.

Costs include signage for social distances, PPE equipment and increased cleaning costs. Some parishes have also had the cost of installing cameras for the broadcast of funeral services during the lockdown.

The Dioceses of Raphoe has an online facility on its website where donations can be made to any of its parishes.

While parishioners have been making donations by dropping off envelopes at parochial houses and making online donations, parishes have seen a huge drop-off in income.

An online fundraising campaign has been launched for one church in the county to deal with the additional costs of Covid-19 measures as well as ordinary running costs.

The €2,500 appeal has been launched for St Crone’s on Arranmore.

Income slashed

Fr John Boyce said the income for the church had been slashed in recent months and donations from parishioners in a small community such as Arranmore are not enough to meet the costs being faced.

As well as the costs of social distancing, the church requires work to its roof and a new computer is required as well as extra cleaning costs, PPE equipment and the cost of between of up to 25 pyxes to take communion hosts to elderly people in the community who will be administered communion by members of their family.

Each pyx could cost €50, Fr Boyce said.



“The two things we are facing are a reduction in income and added expense. It’s not a big fundraising campaign, we are just trying to balance the books basically,” he said.

“The natural thing to do is to have a fundraiser.

“In the first place, it raises awareness that we are not balancing the books and secondly it provides people with the electronic means to donate at a time when physical contact is at a minimum.

“And last and more importantly it gives us the opportunity to reach out to the Arranmore diaspora, mainly on the mainland, in England, Scotland and America. A lot of the money that has come in so far has come from that source. No matter how generous people are on an island there is only so much money on a small island that people can spare. There is a very clear limit on a small island so it is good to be able to reach out to communities overseas.”

Appeal

Fr Boyce said he is very aware that the appeal for donations was coming at a time when parishioners have less to give.

“A lot of people are not in a position to give. People are very generous, but there is a limit. The island does not have summer colleges this year, tourism is not on and I know I am looking for money at a time when people have less to give.”

The issue of income is facing every parish, he said.

“There is no one set of solutions to the challenges and restrictions that is going to fit every parish. From a small rural parish to a large parish in town, there is a different set of circumstances each time.”

“I want to thank everybody for constant support through the whole lockdown and thank the Arranmore diaspora for their generosity to their home parish.”