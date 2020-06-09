Contact

Manager of Donegal takeaway business who drove without insurance escapes driving ban

Court hears that employees would be out of work if ban imposed

Court orders return lambs stolen in Donegal

Ballyshannon District Court heard that when the defendant was stopped in Bundoran he had no licence or insurance and €5 worth of drugs

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A defence solicitor for the manager of takeaway businesses in Strabane and Dunfanaghy has told a court that his client and his client’s employees would be out of work if the defendant was banned for driving with no insurance.
Solicitor Jim Corbett told Ballyshannon District Court on Friday that Karanjit Singh, of Patrick Street, Strabane, did not come to the court with clean hands and had a “chequered past”.
He said his client was managing takeaways in Strabane and Dunfanaghy and was running a takeaway and delivery service.
“If you take away his licence you will make him unemployed and his staff of eight unemployed as well,” the solicitor said.
“He knows what he did was wrong”.
Mr Corbett said the defendant had €5,000 in court for the no insurance offences as instructed by a previous court.
Inspector Denis Joyce told the court the defendant was stopped on April 3 2018 in Bundoran driving a silver BMW and he had no licence or insurance and €5 worth of drugs.
He was subsequently stopped driving a Vauxhall Astra on April 23, 2019 and had no insurance.
The insurance had expired, and it only covered that vehicle three days after the lawful demand was made.
The court heard the defendant had previous convictions for driving with no insurance and three previous convictions for drugs-related offences.
Mr Corbett said the defendant was intending to buy one of the vehicles when he was caught, he was just trying it out and he later bought the vehicle.
The defendant had left the jurisdiction and gone to Derry and that was why he was not in court on a previous occasion.
“It was an unfortunate set of circumstances and his mother had taken a big loan for the defendant’s business and he had not come to the attention of gardaí recently,” he said.
Mr Corbett said it would be “devastating” for his client and his family if he lost his licence.
He appealed to the court to allow his client to “atone” for his offences and he had already paid out a large sum of money.

Banned
Judge Kevin Kilrane said everything pointed to the defendant being banned from driving for a long time.
But he said, bearing in mind the solicitor’s background plea there would be no driving ban on this occasion.
However, Judge Kilrane warned that if the defendant had anything similar in the future, the consequences would be grave.
He fined the defendant €1,500 for driving with no insurance in Bundoran on April 3, 2018.
He fined him an additional €1,500 for a similar offence at The Glebe, Donegal town on April 23, 2019.
The judge ordered the defendant to pay an additional €1,000 each to the St Vincent de Paul Society in Bundoran and Ballyshannon.
Related charges of failing to produce documents were struck out.

