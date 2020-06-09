Passenger seriously injured in Donegal collision

A passenger in a car has suffered serious injuries following a road collision in Donegal.

The collision took place on Monday at 6.10pm at Tieveban, Burnfoot when a car collided with a tree.

The car is believed to have been travelling from the Burnfoot direction towards Tooban Upper.

There were three people in the car and one of the passengers sustained serious injuries.

Gardaí at Buncrana are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed anything that would assist gardaí to contact them on 074-9320540.