Donegal receives most Blue Flag awards

Donegal has received more Blue Flags awards for 2020 than any other county in the country.

Twelve beaches and two marinas in the county have received the coveted award for fulfilling criteria on water quality, facilities for visitors, beach management, environmental education and the provision of information.

Bundoran regained its award after losing out in 2019.

Donegal now has more Blue Flags than any other county after Ballybunion in Kerry lost its award.

The Donegal beaches that received the award were: Bundoran, Rossnowlagh, Murvagh, Fintra, Naran/Portnoo, Carrickfinn, Killahoey, Marblehill, Downings, Magherawarden, Culdaff and Stroove.

Awards were also given to marinas at Rathmullan and Greencastle.

Green coast awards were given to Dooey, Magheroarty, Drumatinney and Ballyheirnan.

The award is for beaches which have excellent water quality, but which are also prized for their natural, unspoilt environment.

Ninety sites were awarded around the country, up by two on last year.

Announcing the awards, Ian Diamond, Coastal Awards Manager with An Taisce’s Environmental Education unit, said: “Visits to the beach this summer will not be the same, while we go to the beach to relax and unwind we still have to be mindful of the need to social distance and bringing hand sanitizer in addition to sunscreen with us will take some getting use to. We must also bear in mind the additional pressure being put on local authorities to manage our beaches in the most difficult of circumstances.

“With unprecedented numbers forced to stay at home for the past few months from work and school we must be cognisant of the challenges facing those managing our beaches. In the same manner, as we have all worked together against Covid-19 we must all exercise personal responsibility to enjoy our beaches in a safe and sustainable way. I am delighted to announce today the recipients of 90 Blue Flags and 60 Green Coast Awards for 2020. I would like to congratulate the Local Authorities, community groups and marina managers on their success in achieving Blue Flag or Green Coast Award status. I would also like to wish everyone a safe and enjoyable summer”.