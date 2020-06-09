Appeal after window smashed at Donegal preschool

Contact
Gardaí are investigating the breaking of a window at a Donegal preschool.
Letterkenny gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a criminal damage incident that occurred at a preschool in Glendale Manor, Letterkenny between Friday, May 22 and Wednesday, May 27. The matter was only recently reported to gardaí. A window was smashed on the property between those dates.
Anyone in that area who observed anything over that time period that would assist our enquiries is asked to contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.
