Appeal after damage to outdoor furniture causes anger

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating an incident of criminal damage at St John’s Park in the town.
Damage was caused to outdoor furniture in the park in the early hours of June 2.
Gardaí say there is a lot of anger locally in relation to this incident as this is an area that is enjoyed by many from the park itself and also from neighbouring areas.
Buncrana gardaí are appealing to anyone who can assist with this investigation to contact
Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540 or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.
