Tyres slashed on car parked outside woman’s home

Gardaí are appealing for information after two tyres were slashed on a woman’s car which had been parked outside her home.
The attack on the car happened between 7pm on Friday, June 5 and noon on Saturday, June 6.
The tyres were slashed after a woman had parked the car outside her home at Gort Na Brade, Carrigart overnight.
Anyone who can offer any information in relation to the incident is asked to call Milford gardaí on 074-9153060.
