Donegal gardaí issue appeal after windows on car smashed in housing estate

Letterkenny gardaí are investigating the incident of criminal damage that occurred in the Townparks estate in Convoy
Gardaí are looking for information about a man who was seen in a Donegal estate where windows on a car were smashed.
Letterkenny gardaí are investigating the incident of criminal damage that occurred in the Townparks estate in Convoy between 10.30pm Friday, June 5 and 8.30am on Saturday, June 6.
A car that was parked in the owner’s driveway had four of the windows smashed. A man was observed in the area around 2am that morning and gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone who may have observed him.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Letterkenny gardaí on 074-9167100.
