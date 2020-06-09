Latest national Covid-19 update reveals nine additional deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that nine more people with COVID-19 have sadly died in the Republic of Ireland.

Yesterday it announced that there had been four deaths while the previous day there was one additional death reported.

There have now been a total of 1,691 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

The number of new additional cases is just nine, the same as for the previous 24 hour period, which was the lowest number of new cases since March 11.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the State is now 25,215.

There is currently a total of 110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in hospital. Of these, 35 cases are currently in ICU.

As of midnight on Monday, June 8 (the latest figures available), 367,780 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 19,364 tests were carried out. 185 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 1%.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “While today we report 9 new cases and the situation continues to improve in both Ireland and across Europe, the World Health Organisation has noted that now is not the time to ‘take the foot off the pedal’ and that countries need to continue to work hard to avoid complacency and promote solidarity.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, added: “Contact tracing & public health surveillance are essential elements in our response to COVID-19. Public Health doctors and their teams have quietly undertaken an extraordinary effort to contact trace over 25,000 COVID-19 cases to date. Going forward, we can all assist them in their work by limiting the number of people we meet and keeping a log of the people we interact with every day.”