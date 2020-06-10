Defence Forces President says masks can give 'false sense of security'

PDFORRA President, Mark Keane, representing the military staff, says that medical experts have told him that masks are not the most ideal form of protecting oneself from the coronavirus, or indeed, protecting others.

He said: "Hygiene is a big thing, masks give a false sense of security."

Naas Intensive Care nurse, Hannah Clancy, and mother of four young children, has reservations about masks being mandatory for the public, indoors, and says they would be 'pointless' for children.

She says that after wearing masks for a few hours, she finds herself sneezing a lot, and gets a foggy head.