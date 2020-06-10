Contact

Funding announced for heritage sites and projects across Donegal

Cathedral Church of St Eunan’s in Raphoe among 13 projects benefiting from scheme

St Eunan's Cathedral Raphoe

St Eunan's Cathedral, Raphoe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Funding of €140,000 has been granted to protect and improve local heritage projects across Donegal, including St Eunan’s Cathedral, Raphoe and the house where playwright Brian Friel based his world renowned play Dancing at Lughnasa.

In total 13 projects across Donegal are benefitting in the latest round of funding under the Historic Structures Fund and Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

“It’s always a great boost to see Government investment in heritage and history and it’s even better when there’s a great story behind some of the places,” Minister Joe McHugh said.

He added: “This funding recognises the importance of our history and heritage and the legacy of culture that we are preserving.

“The €80,000 investment in preserving the Cathedral Church of St Eunan’s in Raphoe is a great example. It’s brilliant to see the work of Dean Arthur Barrett and those involved in the restoration project getting the reward for the impressive plans.

“But one of the great stories behind the projects on this year’s list is linked to The Laurels, Gortnamucklagh near Glenties. It’s the house Brian Friel visited as a child and it’s where he based his famous work – Dancing at Lughnasa. One of the other famous visitors is Oscar winner Meryl Streep.

“No doubt people who know and love their local history will have plenty of stories to tell about the other buildings on the list. And I look forward to hearing them.”

The projects benefitting under the Historic Structures Fund and Built Heritage Investment Scheme are:

Cathedral Church of St Eunan, Raphoe Renewal of roof coverings with natural slate; repairs to external walling; repair and renewal of defective roof flashings and roof abutments; new rainwater goods €80,000

The Guildhall, Ramelton, Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork. Conservation Report/Management Plan €5,000

Upper Main Street, Letterkenny retail outlet, Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork €5,000

P Mulligan & Sons Ltd Building, Ballyshannon, External joinery repair €6,000

Portnason House, Ballyshannon Rainwater goods repair/replacement €6,000

Old Coast Guard Station, Killybegs Coast Guard station, Historic window glass conservation/protection €3,000

The Old Fort Inn, Greencastle External repairs to Martello tower €7,000

The Laurels, Gortnamucklagh, Glenties Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork and joinery €10,000

The Battery, Rathmullan External wall repair €5,000

Faherna, Culdaff Reinstatement of architectural features €2,500

Lifford Old Courthouse, The Diamond, Lifford External joinery repair €3,000

Taughboyne Church of Ireland Parish Church, St Johnston Replacement of outdated services €2,500

Robertson's School House, St Catherine's Road, Killybegs Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork and joinery €5,000

