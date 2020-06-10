Former Republic of Ireland football manager objects to new ground for Donegal youth team

Former Republic of Ireland Football manager Martin O’Neill has lodged an objection to the proposed development of a football ground for a Donegal youth team.

The Co Derry man’s objection to the development of the ground by Dunfanaghy Youths at Horn Head is one of nine that has been submitted to Donegal County Council.

Mr O’Neil and his wife own Horn Head House, a derelict 18th-century former country house which has been unoccupied since the 1930s.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI), Mr O’Neill’s former employers, have submitted a letter in support of the application.

Concerns raised by the objections include the increase of traffic congestion on the narrow roads of the scenic peninsula, noise and light pollution and the impact on the wildlife and the natural beauty of Horn head which is designated as an area of Especially High Scenic Amenity.

Dunfanaghy Youths have made a planning application for a pitch, clubhouse, training pitch and spectator stand at Lurgabrack, Dunfanaghy.

The club has been without a home for two years and plays its home matches in Falcarragh.

The former Northern Ireland international footballer has submitted a detailed ten-page objection. In his objection, he said the area was "not appropriate" for such a development.

The objection states that the natural wildlife and biodiversity of Horn Head "would be seriously affected by the proposals".

"Ultimately Horn Head, a secluded and protected area, with especially high scenic amenity status is simply not appropriate for a large public gathering facility, ie a stadium," the written submission to the council said.

"Horn Head is renowned not just locally, not just in Donegal, but also throughout Ireland and would be adversely affected by this proposed development.

"Access and safety will be compromised by any such stadium construction," the objection says.

"Further pollution concerns are obvious: traffic congestion, floodlighting and noise pollution," it added.

A decision on the application from Donegal County Council is expected next month.