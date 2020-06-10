Latest national Covid-19 update reports five more additional deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that five more people with COVID-19 have sadly died in the Republic of Ireland.

Yesterday it announced that there had been nine deaths.

There have now been a total of 1,695 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

The number of new additional cases is 19, compared with nine for the previous 24 hour update.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the State is now 25,231.

More to follow.