Latest national Covid-19 update reports five more additional deaths

Coronavirus update
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that five more people with COVID-19 have sadly died in the Republic of Ireland.
Yesterday it announced that there had been nine deaths.
There have now been a total of 1,695 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland.
The number of new additional cases is 19, compared with nine for the previous 24 hour update.
The total number of Covid-19 cases in the State is now 25,231.
