Driver caught doing 165km/h in Donegal
Gardaí urging motorists to stick to speed limits
The speeding driver was detected by the Letterkenny Roads Policing unit
A motorist has been detected driving at 165km/h in Donegal.
The speeding driver was detected in the Letterkenny area on Wednesday evening.
Gardaí say the driver will appear in court at a later date.
Gardaí in the county have taken to social media to urge drivers to adhere to speed limits.
“Lockdown restrictions may be starting to ease but the speed limits still apply,” a spokesperson said.
