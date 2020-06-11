Appeal against application for communication mast in Donegal wood fails

Contact
An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for the erection of a telecommunications mast which had been opposed by hundreds of local people.
The Ramelton Community Group had appealed last October’s decision by Donegal County Council to grant planning permission with conditions for the 30-metre telecommunications mast at Drumonaghan Wood which would support antennas and communication dishes.
The proposed mast would be in a security compound surrounded by a 2.4metre-high palisade fence.
Hundreds of local people signed a petition opposed to the development by Cignal Infrastructure Ltd and 14 objections were lodged.
The community group raised concerns about the proximity of the mast to community facilities, health risks, the impact on the landscape, tourism potential and historic value of the woodland and the potential impact on the heritage town of Ramelton.
The appeal stated that the mast would be widely visible throughout the forest and would “visually dominate some of the walking paths”.
Cignal Infrastructure stated the development involves no impediment of access to the wood and all existing walking paths, picnic areas, benches and signage boards would be maintained. The proposal would not contravene the policies of the county development plan, it said.
The appeal by the community group has been rejected by An Bord Pleanála which ruled that subject to conditions, the mast would not seriously injure the visual amenities of the area or property in the vicinity and would be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.
