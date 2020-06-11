Optimism as Donegal tourism industry prepares to reopen

All of Donegal’s hotels are expected to reopen following the return of tourism on June 29, the Irish Hotels Federation in the county has said.

Fáilte Ireland this week published guidelines for the tourism industry to ensure the safe reopening of tourism businesses.

Hotels and tourism providers in the county are counting down to the reopening. There has been a big interest in bookings for self-catering and caravan and camping accommodation in the north west, Fáilte Ireland said.

Visitors to hotels will see changes such as the absence of buffets and some hotels may not be open to the public, restricting use to residents and restaurant diners.

The chair of the Donegal branch of the Irish Hotels Federation, Paul Diver, said the early reopening of the industry, which was brought forward to June 29 from July 27, has made reopening feasible for more hotels.

“The fact that we have got July’s business, I would be confident that all hotels will reopen and will be employing a very high percentage of the staff they were employing before,” he said.

Mr Diver said there has been a huge increase in bookings since travel restrictions were relaxed on June 8.

There are more than 60 hotels in the county which employed over 7,500 people before the Covid-19 crisis.

Mr Diver said Donegal offers everything to ensure that it can have a very good season for what remains of the summer. Rural areas such as Donegal will appeal more to visitors than cities, he said.

“You would think that if people feel hotels are safe, and a Fáilte Ireland survey says they do, and we can get that message across and ensure it is safe, I think the domestic market, especially in Donegal, will be very busy. I think Donegal and hotels and along the Wild Atlantic Way will do very, very well this year, much more so than some other places than naturally attract tourists.”

Fáilte Ireland’s Head of Enterprise Development, Martina Kerr Bromley, said tourism providers are naturally concerned about being able to comply with the guidelines. “The guidelines have made it very simple for tourism businesses to open,” she said. “There is no huge cost involved, a lot of it is common sense.

"‘Safe breaks’ are emerging as strong themes as people plan their domestic holiday.”

One Donegal hotel, The Nesbitt Arms Boutique Hotel in Ardara, is preparing to reopen its doors on July 3.

Owner Claire O’Reilly said social distancing and hand-washing protocols are in place and the hotel will operate on a reduced occupancy level to facilitate social distancing among patrons.

“As we get ready to reopen, caring for our guests, employees and the community remains our top priority and we are committed to ensuring that we can adapt and still offer a great visitor experience with social distancing in place,”she said.