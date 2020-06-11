Covid-19 latest update reveals eight additional deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that eight more people with COVID-19 have sadly died in the Republic of Ireland.

Yesterday it announced that there had been five deaths.

There have now been a total 1,703 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The number of new additional cases is eight, compared with 19 for the previous 24 hour update.

There is now a total of 25,238 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

There is currently a total of 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in hospital. Of these, 28 cases are currently in ICU.

Professor Philip Nolan said that the Covid-19 situation in the Republic of Ireland is "stable or declining, on average this week we have had 14 new cases a day, compared to 50 this time last week".

The number of people in hospital is also declining, he said. There were 28 people in ICU as of this morning.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the advice remains to wear facemasks on public transport and in enclosed settings such as retail outlets.

"We do think the message needs to be re-enforced. The level of compliance is not where it needs to be," he stated at the press briefing.







