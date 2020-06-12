Increase in number of houses granted planning permission in Donegal

The number of houses granted planning permission in Donegal has risen by 15% over a 12-month period.

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that the number of planning permissions for housing developments in Donegal increased by just two to 98 between the first quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of this year.

However, the number of houses granted permission during that period increased from 126 to 145.

Six planning applications for multi-house developments were granted planning permission in the first three months of this year compared to three in the same period in 2019. The number of houses granted planning permission in multiple-house developments increased to 53 from 33.

The number of one-off houses granted planning permission in the same period fell by just one to 92.

Five planning applications for apartments or flats were granted in the first quarter of this year for 13 dwellings, compared to just one planning application in the first three months of 2019.

The average floor area for one-off houses granted planning permission increased from 236.9 to 248.9 sq metres. The average size of houses in multi-dwelling developments increased from 100.6 to 106 sq metres but the average size of apartments and flats granted planning permission fell from 98 to 82.4 sq metres.