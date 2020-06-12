Two Donegal supermarkets recognised as Best in Class

Two well known Donegal shops - famous for delivering quality and excellence over the years - had special awards delivered their way this week.

Kernan’s EUROSPAR Newtowncunningham and Whoriskey’s EUROSPAR Ramelton were due to receive both a Customer First @ EUROSPAR award and a Top of the Tree accolade at a gala celebration evening in March. Unfortunately, due to the health crisis, that was not possible and instead their awards were couriered to them.

These awards are recognition of true retailing excellence and among the most coveted in the grocery retail industry.

Customer First @ EUROSPAR is the retail operations standards programme that has been implemented across the EUROSPAR supermarket group.

The Top of the Tree awards is special recognition for outstanding retail practice across EUROSPAR’s six pillar Retail Strategy of Value, Freshness, Rewards, Choice, Service and Experience and is unanimously endorsed by their retailers.

Accepting the award on behalf of EUROSPAR Newtowncunningham, Anthony Kernan said: “We are delighted to receive this accolade which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and a timely boost to us all as we trade through the Covid-19 crisis. This acknowledgement lets our customers know that we are leaders in the field and we’re honoured to receive the recognition.”

Ronan Coyle, Gavin McDaid, John Tinney, Jonathan McCarron and Michael Buchanan pictured with their awards at EUROSPAR Newtowncunningham

Hugo Whoriskey, EUROSPAR Ramelton said, “We are proud to serve the local community and have continued to do so over the last number of weeks and months as we have all navigated the challenges thrown up by this global health crisis.

"I want to thank the staff and our customers for their loyalty and dedication. We are thrilled that our high standards have been recognised with these awards.”

How retailers communicate with their shoppers and local communities has never been more important. The Covid-19 pandemic has amplified the need for all retailers to reassure their local communities that they are providing safe environments for all shoppers.

EUROSPAR’s retailers have been working tirelessly to promote the importance of health and safety in their Supermarkets by producing individual videos that are being shared across their social media channels.

The innovative videos are proving immensely popular and have been viewed by more than 1 million people since first being produced.