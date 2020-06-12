Coronavirus latest daily update shows reduction in additional number of new deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that three more people with COVID-19 have sadly died in the Republic of Ireland.

Yesterday it announced that there had been eight deaths.

The overall death toll now stands at 1,705.

The number of new additional cases is 13 compared with eight for the previous 24 hour update.

The total number of cases in the Republic of Ireland since testing began now stands at 25,251.

In Northern Ireland, one further coronavirus-related death has occurred, taking the Department of Health toll to 539.