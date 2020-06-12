Major IFA shake-up will see a number of high profile staffing taking an early redundancy package

The IFA has announced that seven of its staff, with 186 year of combined service, have availed of an early retirement scheme and are set to leave the organisation in the coming months, it has been reported this evening.

According to Irish Farmers' Journal a retirement offer was open to staff aged between 50 and 63, and is likely to cost the IFA just over €1m.

The IFA reported an operating loss of €246,965 for the 12 months to the end of March 2019, with staff costs the association’s biggest cost at €5.4m or one third of its overall expenditure.

IFA president Tim Cullinan updated the association’s national council on the uptake of the scheme on a video call on Friday afternoon.

Among those leaving are IFA director of livestock Kevin Kinsella, who has worked for the organisation for 30 years, and dairy executive Catherine Lascurettes, who joined the IFA 25 years ago.

IFA renewables project group secretary Fintan Conway, who has 21 years of service, will also be leaving as will IFA regional development officers Sean Clarke (Cork) and Anthony Clinton (Meath, Louth, Dublin and Cavan).